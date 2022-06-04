14 dead, 1,063 injured in 1,004 road accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 14 persons were killed and 1,063 others injured in 1,004 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 587 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 476 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 524 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 106 pedestrians and 447 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 260 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Gujranwala with 70 accidents and 68 victims.

According to the data, 888 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 133 motorcars, 19 vans, 6 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 91 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.