14 dead, 1,073 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 14 persons were killed and 1,073 others injured in 1,029 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 582 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 491 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 476 drivers, 31 underage drivers,133 pedestrians and 478 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 251 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 250 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Gujranwala with 63 victims, and at third Multan, with 68 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 891 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 24 vans, 12 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.