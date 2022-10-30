UrduPoint.com

14 Dead, 1,073 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

14 dead, 1,073 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 14 persons were killed and 1,073 others injured in 1,029 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 582 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 491 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 476 drivers, 31 underage drivers,133 pedestrians and 478 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 251 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 250 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Gujranwala with 63 victims, and at third Multan, with 68 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 891 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 24 vans, 12 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

3 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.