14 dead, 1,079 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 1,079 others injured in 1,022 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 565 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 514 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 502 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians and 451 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics show that 261 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 270 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 88 in Multan with 93 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 71 RTCs and 76 victims.

According to the data, 933 motorbikes, 59 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 18 vans, nine passenger buses, 16 trucks and 100 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.