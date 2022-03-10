UrduPoint.com

14 Dead, 1,089 Injured In 1,049 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 06:37 PM

14 dead, 1,089 injured in 1,049 accidents in Punjab

At least 14 people were killed and 1,089 injured in 1,049 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 1,089 injured in 1,049 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 546 drivers,17 underage drivers,145 pedestrians, and 412passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 258 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 83 Faisalabad with 98 victims and third Multan with 75 accidents and 78 victims.

According to data, 915 motorcycles, 104 rickshaws, 113 cars, 31 vans, 17 buses,19 trucks and 93 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

