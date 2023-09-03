Open Menu

14 Dead, 1094 Injured In 1060 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :At least fourteen persons were killed and 1094 injured in 1060 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 582 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 512 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 554 drivers, 41underage drivers, 135 pedestrians, and 419 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 257 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 270 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Gujranwala with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 59 accidents and 58 victims.

According to the data, 944 motorbikes, 56 auto-rickshaws, 94 cars, 24 vans, five passenger buses, 18 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

