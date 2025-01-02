Open Menu

14 Dead, 1,103 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) At least 14 people were killed and 1,103 injured in 1,069 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 475 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 614 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rscue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 593 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 353 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 228 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 235 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 87 accidents and 93 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 63 accidents and 61 victims.

According to the data, 878 motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 26 vans, 06 pas6senger buses, 44 truck and 80 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

