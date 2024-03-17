Open Menu

14 Dead, 1122 Injured In 1063 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) At least fourteen persons were killed and 1122 injured in 1063 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 533 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 589 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 626 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 377 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 227 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 242 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 77 in with 79 victims and at third Gujranwala with 65 accidents and 62 victims.

According to the data 948 motorbikes, 51 auto-rickshaws, 92 cars, 24 vans, 10 passenger buses, 31 truck and 105 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

