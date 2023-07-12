14 dead, 1171 injured in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Atleast fourteen persons were killed while 1171 injured in 1131 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 564 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical reams.

Analysis show that 599 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 464 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 277 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 289 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Multan with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 66 road accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data, 955 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 24 vans, 17 buses,33 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in roadaccidents.