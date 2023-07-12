Open Menu

14 Dead, 1171 Injured In Road Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

14 dead, 1171 injured in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Atleast fourteen persons were killed while 1171 injured in 1131 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 564 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical reams.

Analysis show that 599 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 464 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 277 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 289 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Multan with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 66 road accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data, 955 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 24 vans, 17 buses,33 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in roadaccidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road All Top

Recent Stories

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

1 minute ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

31 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in T ..

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in Tan Tan Moussem

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochist ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, ref ..

PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum

1 hour ago
Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

2 hours ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

2 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

3 hours ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

4 hours ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan