Open Menu

14 Dead 12 Missing As Bus Crashed Off Bridge In Thalichi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 10:07 PM

14 dead 12 missing as bus crashed off bridge in Thalichi

At least 14 people died, 12 missing, and one female passenger was injured in a tragic accident that occurred at Thalichi when a passenger bus carrying 27 people veered off the road due to overspeeding and crashed off a bridge

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) At least 14 people died, 12 missing, and one female passenger was injured in a tragic accident that occurred at Thalichi when a passenger bus carrying 27 people veered off the road due to overspeeding and crashed off a bridge.

GB government spokesperson Faiz Ullah Faraq stated that DC Diamer and SP Diamer are overseeing rescue operations.

Rescue 1122 teams from Diamer and Astore, five local divers, two boats, police, and community members are assisting.

He said DBDP project contractors have been mobilized to aid in search activities near their camps,he said. The Kohistan administration has also been asked to help search their jurisdiction.

"Authorities have requested additional Rescue 1122 teams and the support of Pak Navy divers to aid in the challenging search operation. Local divers who risked their lives to retrieve the victims are being commended for their bravery and dedication" Faiz added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Died Kohistan Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car rammi ..

35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Wahab lauds government school students for s ..

Mayor Wahab lauds government school students for securing top positions in matri ..

3 minutes ago
 54 cases registered against PTI founder, LHC told

54 cases registered against PTI founder, LHC told

3 minutes ago
 PTI lacks faith in parliamentary dialogue: Kayani

PTI lacks faith in parliamentary dialogue: Kayani

3 minutes ago
 Divisions on display as EU top team faces grilling

Divisions on display as EU top team faces grilling

3 minutes ago
 DPM/ FM Dar says int’l financial structure skewe ..

DPM/ FM Dar says int’l financial structure skewed against climate responsive i ..

3 minutes ago
Myanmar ethnic armed group says 11 killed in airst ..

Myanmar ethnic armed group says 11 killed in airstrike on teashop

3 minutes ago
 PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 mon ..

PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months

9 minutes ago
 Measures underway to discourage professional begga ..

Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister

9 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water

IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water

9 minutes ago
 AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Acade ..

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy

23 minutes ago
 CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan