14 Dead 12 Missing As Bus Crashed Off Bridge In Thalichi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 10:07 PM
At least 14 people died, 12 missing, and one female passenger was injured in a tragic accident that occurred at Thalichi when a passenger bus carrying 27 people veered off the road due to overspeeding and crashed off a bridge
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) At least 14 people died, 12 missing, and one female passenger was injured in a tragic accident that occurred at Thalichi when a passenger bus carrying 27 people veered off the road due to overspeeding and crashed off a bridge.
GB government spokesperson Faiz Ullah Faraq stated that DC Diamer and SP Diamer are overseeing rescue operations.
Rescue 1122 teams from Diamer and Astore, five local divers, two boats, police, and community members are assisting.
He said DBDP project contractors have been mobilized to aid in search activities near their camps,he said. The Kohistan administration has also been asked to help search their jurisdiction.
"Authorities have requested additional Rescue 1122 teams and the support of Pak Navy divers to aid in the challenging search operation. Local divers who risked their lives to retrieve the victims are being commended for their bravery and dedication" Faiz added.
