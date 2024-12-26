14 dead, 1,316 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 14 people were killed and 1,316 others injured in 1,270 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 578 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 738 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) At least 14 people were killed and 1,316 others injured in 1,270 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 578 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 738 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 726 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 450 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 265 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 285 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 97 accidents and 89 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 62 accidents and 64 victims.

According to the data, 1,116 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 146 motorcars, 27 vans, 14 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 130 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.