14 dead, 1,387 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) At least 14 people were killed and 1,378 others injured in 1,311 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 610 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 777 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 800 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 442 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 224 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 235 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 95 accidents and 95 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 89 accidents and 97 victims.

According to the data 1192 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 106 motorcars, 33 vans, 21 passenger buses, 42 truck and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.