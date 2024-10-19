14 Dead, 1,437 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Fourteen people were killed and 1,437 others injured in 1,321 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 621 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 816 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 750 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 190 pedestrians, and 511 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 269 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 306 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 87 accidents and 97 victims, and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 82 victims.
According to the data, 1,211 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 29 vans, eight passenger buses, 19 truck and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
