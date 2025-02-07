Open Menu

14 Dead, 1,570 Injured Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM

14 dead, 1,570 injured Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) At least 14 people were killed and 1,570 others injured in 1,398 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 605 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 965 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 871 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 226 pedestrians, and 487 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 259 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 312 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 93 accidents and 104 victims and at third Gujranwala with 86 accidents and 90 victims.

According to the data, 1,298 motorbikes, 83 auto-rickshaws, 159 motorcars, 41 vans, eight passenger buses, 39 trucks and 93 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Recent Stories

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

9 minutes ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

12 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

12 minutes ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

12 minutes ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

13 minutes ago
 Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

18 minutes ago
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram ..

PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

24 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamb ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce

42 minutes ago
 Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-J ..

Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic ..

UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grena ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan