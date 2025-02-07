14 dead, 1,570 injured Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) At least 14 people were killed and 1,570 others injured in 1,398 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 605 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 965 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 871 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 226 pedestrians, and 487 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 259 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 312 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 93 accidents and 104 victims and at third Gujranwala with 86 accidents and 90 victims.

According to the data, 1,298 motorbikes, 83 auto-rickshaws, 159 motorcars, 41 vans, eight passenger buses, 39 trucks and 93 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.