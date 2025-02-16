14 Dead, 1645 Injured In 1394 RTCs In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) At least fourteen persons were killed and 1645 injured in 1394 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 729 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 916 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 868 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 618 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 258 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 310 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 82 in with 96 victims and at third Multan with 73 RTCs and 94 victims.
According to the data 1316 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 158 motorcars, 43 vans, 23 passenger buses, 30 truck and 106 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
