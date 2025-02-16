Open Menu

14 Dead, 1645 Injured In 1394 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

14 dead, 1645 injured in 1394 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) At least fourteen persons were killed and 1645 injured in 1394 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 729 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 916 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 868 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 618 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 258 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 310 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 82 in with 96 victims and at third Multan with 73 RTCs and 94 victims.

According to the data 1316 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 158 motorcars, 43 vans, 23 passenger buses, 30 truck and 106 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Recent Stories

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

50 minutes ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

1 hour ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

1 hour ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

2 hours ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

2 hours ago
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

2 hours ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

3 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

4 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan