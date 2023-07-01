Open Menu

14 Dead, 1,857 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

14 dead, 1,857 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 1,857 others injured in 1,739 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 924 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 841 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 748 drivers, 83 underage drivers, 186 pedestrians, and 737 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 351 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 378 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 104 in Multan with 104 victims and at third Gujranwala with 90 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 1,401 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 19 vans, four passenger buses, 10 trucks and 127 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan