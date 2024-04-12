14 dead, 2553 injured in 2177 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Atleast 14 persons were killed and 2553 injured in 2177 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson,1247 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,while 1306 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus,reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 1106 drivers,114 underage drivers, 224 pedestrians, and 1237 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 350 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 425 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 143 in Faisalabad with 188 victims and at third Gujranwala with132 RTCs and 141 victims.

According to the data, 2022 motorbikes,104 auto-rickshaws,254 motorcars,43 vans,15 passenger buses, four trucks and 183 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.