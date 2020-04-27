14 dead, 699 injured in 637 road accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 699 others sustained injuries in 637 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, report.

As many as 396 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 303 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 269 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 104 pedestrians and 340 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes.

The statistics showed that 106 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 116 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 53 accidents in Faisalabad with 61 victims, and at third Multan with 48 accidents and 50 victims.

According to the data, 576 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 59 motorcars, 13 vans, one passenger bus, 16 trucks and 89 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

