14 Dead, 828 Injured In 810 Road Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 04:48 PM

At least 14 people were killed while 828 injured in 810 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

Out of which, 448 people who sustained seriously injures were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 380 victims with minor injures were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 362 drivers, 45 underage drivers, 84 pedestrians, and 396 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics showed that 212 road accidents were reported in Lahore due to which 208 people were affected, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Multan with 75 victims and at third Faisalabad with 68 RTCs and 75 victims.

According to the data 648 motorbikes, 108 auto-rickshaws, 101 motorcars, 22 vans, 11 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 83 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

