14 dead, 882 injured in 824 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 882 injured in 824 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue, 368 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 138 pedestrians and 390 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 199 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 192 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 62 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at third Multan with 60 accidents and 62 victims.

According to data, 715 motorcycles, 123 rickshaws, 85 cars, 30 vans, 17 passenger buses,29 trucks and 112 others besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.