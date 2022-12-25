UrduPoint.com

14 Dead, 895 Injured In 892 RTCs In Punjab

Published December 25, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :At least fourteen persons were killed and 895 injured in 892 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this 512 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 383 minor injured victims were treated on the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Further, the analysis showed that 443 drivers, 28 underage drivers,115 pedestrians, and 351 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 214 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 212 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 70 victims and at third Multan with 58 RTCs and 60victims.

According to the data 712 motorbikes,74 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 25 vans, 3 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 82 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

