14 Dead, 921 Injured In 891 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

14 dead, 921 injured in 891 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :At least fourteen persons were killed and 921 injured in 891 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of whom, 489 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 432 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis showed that 467 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians, and 351 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 226 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 226 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 66 victims and at third Multan with 66 road accidents and 61 victims.

As many as 727 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 98 motorcars, 22 vans, 13 passenger buses, 37 trucksand 90 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

