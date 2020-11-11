UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Dead, 922 Injured In 862 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:01 PM

14 dead, 922 injured in 862 accidents in Punjab

At least 14 people were killed and 922 injured in 862 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 922 injured in 862 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 data showed that 359 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians and 433 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 195 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 185 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 57 victims.

According to data, 706 motorcycles, 113 rickshaws, 99 cars, 25 vans, 10 buses, 22 trucksand 111 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

18 minutes ago

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

27 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

29 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

33 minutes ago

Nigeria records over 1,000 road accident deaths in ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.