14 dead, 922 injured in 862 accidents in Punjab

At least 14 people were killed and 922 injured in 862 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 922 injured in 862 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 data showed that 359 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians and 433 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 195 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 185 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 57 victims.

According to data, 706 motorcycles, 113 rickshaws, 99 cars, 25 vans, 10 buses, 22 trucksand 111 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in accidents.