14 dead, 923 injured in 924 road accidents in Punjab

At least fourteen people were killed while 923 were injured in 924 road accident in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :At least fourteen people were killed while 923 were injured in 924 road accident in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 488 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 435 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis showed that 385 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 412 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics further showed that 239 road accidents were reported in Lahore in which 226 people were affected, putting the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan with 62 road accidents with 60 victims.

According to the data, 811 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 32 vans, 10 buses,25 trucks, and 100 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.