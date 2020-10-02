14 dead, 980 injured in 913 road traffic crashes in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Atleast 14 persons were killed and 980 injured in 913 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 584 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 396 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 387 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 170 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 186 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 197 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 73 RTCs and 84 victims.

According to the data 780 motorbikes, 122 auto-rickshaws, 98 motorcars,37 vans, 5 passenger buses, 35 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehiclesand slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.