14 Dead, 996 Injured In 937 Road Accidents Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

14 dead, 996 injured in 937 road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 14 persons were killed and 996 others injured in 937 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 534 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 462 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further, the analysis showed that 493 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 107 pedestrians and 410 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 274 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 79 victims, and at third Multan with 52 accidents and 49 victims.

According to the data, 750 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 112 motorcars, 39 vans, eight passenger buses, 31 trucks and 99 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

