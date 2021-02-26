UrduPoint.com
14 Dead,1,088 Injured In 1,001 Accidents In Punjab

Fri 26th February 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 14 people were killed and while 1,001 sustained injuries in the province during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 said 419 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 180 pedestrians and 503 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed 270 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 281 people, placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and third Gujranwala with 70 accidents and 73 victims.

According to data, 831 motorcycles, 146 rickshaws, 113 cars, 47 vans, ninepassenger buses, 34 trucks and 112 other vehicles besides slow-moving cartswere involved in the accidents.

