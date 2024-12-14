Open Menu

14 Dead,1605 Injured In 1512 RTCs In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

14 dead,1605 injured in 1512 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) At least 14 persons were killed and 1605 injured in 1512 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 709 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 896 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 857 drivers, 59 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 283 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 280 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faislabad 106 in with 118 victims and at third Gujranwala with 96 RTCs and 93 victims.

According to the data 1383 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 174 motorcars, 41 vans, 09 passenger buses, 24 truck and 114 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

54 seconds ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

19 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

3 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

4 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

16 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

16 hours ago
 Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup retur ..

Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week

16 hours ago
 EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan