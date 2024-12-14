14 Dead,1605 Injured In 1512 RTCs In Punjab
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) At least 14 persons were killed and 1605 injured in 1512 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 709 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 896 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 857 drivers, 59 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 283 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 280 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faislabad 106 in with 118 victims and at third Gujranwala with 96 RTCs and 93 victims.
According to the data 1383 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 174 motorcars, 41 vans, 09 passenger buses, 24 truck and 114 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
