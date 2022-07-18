14 dengue cases reported in RWP this year

The Rawalpindi's district total tally of dengue cases had reached to 14 with the arrival of one more patient having positive symptoms during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi's district total tally of dengue cases had reached to 14 with the arrival of one more patient having positive symptoms during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Monday said around 78 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 48 hours, out of which one was tested positive and two were declared non-dengue cases.

He informed that Holy Family Hospital had registered 22 suspects, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kalar Syedan 13, District Headquarter Hospital(DHQ)Rawalpindi 10, Wah General Hospital six while THQ, Kotli Sattian, Gujjar Khan, Murree and Taxila listed five.

Similarly, THQ hospital Khautta recorded four suspects and Benazir Bhutto Hospital three.

Dr Sajjad added that 1,321 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance on July 16 and 17 checked 41,922 houses and found dengue larvae at 609 homes.

Similarly, during the period, he informed that 559 teams inspected 17,700 spots during outdoor surveillance and detected larvae at 93 places.

He said the prevailing weather has led to the breeding of dengue larvae. Teams have detected and eliminated larvae by spraying insecticides in houses, construction sites, parks, graveyards, Masajid and other open areas.

Dr Sajjad urged the people to adopt preventive measures as the government alone could not overcome the fatal virus.

