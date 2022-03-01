UrduPoint.com

14 Die Of Corona, 99 New Cases Emerged In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:22 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 14 people died of coronavirus as 99 new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours.

According to Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday, with 14 new deaths, the toll from the disease in the province climbed to 6274 while due to decline in the new cases, the number of the active cases has dropped to 6255.

During the same period, 901 patients have also been recovered from the disease. As many as 2783 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 99 reported positive for coronavirus.

>