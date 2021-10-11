14 disgruntled MPAs from ruling coalition filed no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :In Balochistan, about 14 disgruntled members of provincial Assembly (MPAs) from the ruling coalition have filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday.

Opposition members claimed that Jam Kamal has lost the confidence of the majority, with only 24 members in the 65-member House while the alliance MPAs has not supported the CM.

They also advised the Chief Minister that he should step down before the no-confidence motion.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s MPAs including Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Jan Muhammad Jamali, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sikandar Umrani, Lala Rashid, Mah Jabeen Sheeran, Bushra Rind, Laila Tareen, Asad Baloch of Balochistan National Party Awami (BNP-A), Bibi Mastura and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Naseebullah Marri have 14 members before the Balochistan Assembly.

The text of the no-confidence motion said, "During the last three years, due to the poor governance of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, severe frustration, unrest, unemployment and institutional performance have been severely affected in Balochistan." Assuming power, the Chief Minister has run all the important matters of the province personally without any consultation, which has caused irreparable damage to the province.

He did not pay any attention to this besides, regarding the rights of Balochistan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal showed a lack of seriousness with the Federal government on the issues of constitutional and fundamental rights which created power, gas, water and severe economic crisis in the province.

At the moment, people from different walks of life in the province, including bureaucrats, doctors, students and landlords, are protesting against the government's bad governance.

Therefore, we demand that in view of the poor performance of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he should be removed from the post of Chief Minister, Leader of the House and replaced by a member of the House with a majority in the House as Chief Minister, Leader of the House.

Talking to media in the Assembly premises, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s MPA Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that majority of the members have expressed no confidence in Jam Kamal Khan. In the 65-member House, the Chief Minister has the support of only 24 members, which he himself has been acknowledged.

He further said that Jam Kamal has no right to govern after losing the majority, he should resign in a dignified manner.

Zahoor Buledi said that we had earlier given him the path of honor but he blew our words in the air saying due to the Chief Minister, political and administrative stagnation has come in Balochistan.

On this occasion, BAP's MPA Abdul Rehman Khetran said that Jam Kamal should give priority to the interests of the party instead of power and resign to save the party from disintegration, otherwise the party formed with such love will fall apart.

Jam Kamal is a valuable person so we ask him to save the party instead of power because Balochistan Awami Party is a beautiful bouquet of all nations living in the province, he added.

Balochistan National Party (Awami) Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Mir Asadullah Baloch said that we are moving forward by adopting constitutional and legal procedures which are allowed by the Constitution of Pakistan and the rules and regulations of Balochistan Assembly.

He said that the government which cannot provide relief to the people has no right to rule. We are not an angry group but a united group and next week we will remove Jam Kamal and elect a new Leader of the House in ten days, he concluded.