14 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders on Monday arrested 14 accused besides recovering over six kg charras, 10 liters liquor and two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Toseef with 1150 grams charras, Sajid for having 1050 grams charras and Babar Khan on recovery of 1650 grams charras.

Similarly, Waris Khan police rounded up a drug peddler namely Sheraz Aslam and recovered 1260 grams charras.

In other raids, 10 accused namely Muhammad Qasim, Sarshar, Tariq, Rizwan, Nazir Ashraf, Kosar Khan, Saif Afzal, Adnan, Zain Khan and a woman Sonia were sent behind the bars by Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Rattaamral, R.

A.Bazar, Morgah and Naseerabad police on recovery of 1570 grams charras, 10 liters liquor and two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.