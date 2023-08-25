14 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders here on Friday arrested 14 accused besides recovering over four kg charras, 100 bottles and 50 liters liquor, three 30-bore pistols and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that New Town police held Zain with 1260 kg charras and Jovyal for having 20 liters liquor.

Sadiqabad police rounded up Faisal for carrying 1220 grams charras and Mukhtiar on recovery of 150 grams charras.

Morgah police netted Dawood and seized 1100 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind bars for having charras and liquor.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad, Taxila and Mandra police netted Faheem, Hamza, and Zaki Nawaz and recovered three 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.