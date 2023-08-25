Open Menu

14 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

14 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders here on Friday arrested 14 accused besides recovering over four kg charras, 100 bottles and 50 liters liquor, three 30-bore pistols and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that New Town police held Zain with 1260 kg charras and Jovyal for having 20 liters liquor.

Sadiqabad police rounded up Faisal for carrying 1220 grams charras and Mukhtiar on recovery of 150 grams charras.

Morgah police netted Dawood and seized 1100 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind bars for having charras and liquor.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad, Taxila and Mandra police netted Faheem, Hamza, and Zaki Nawaz and recovered three 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila All From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nigeria

12 minutes ago
 IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 IHC criticizes trial verdict in Imran Khan's Thosh ..

IHC criticizes trial verdict in Imran Khan's Thoshakhana appeal case

33 minutes ago
 President directs insurance company to pay Rs 2 m ..

President directs insurance company to pay Rs 2 m with profit to policyholder

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan has not made any formal request to join B ..

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS: FO

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

5 hours ago
Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

5 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

6 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan