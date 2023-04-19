UrduPoint.com

14 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023

14 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 accused on recovery of over 10 kg charras and 33 liters liquor.

According to a police spokesman, New Town, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Bani, Taxila, R.A.Bazar, Saddar Wah and Saddar Baroni police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and held Umar Naz, Zulfiqar, Umar, Akhlaq, Sajjad, Faraz, Muhammad Imran, Ajmal, and Muhammad Yousaf and recovered over 10 kg charras from their possession.

Gungmandi, Bani and Westridge police in their ongoing operations rounded up Zulfiqar, Asif and Tariq for possessing 33 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

