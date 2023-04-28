14 drug peddlers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 accused on recovery of over 12 kg charas.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, Civil Lines and Wah Cantt police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and held Riaz, Ishaq, Stephen, Yousaf, Numan, Shehzad and others and recovered over 12 kg charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.