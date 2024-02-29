14 drug peddlers netted, huge cache of narcotics seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) teams arrested 14 members of drug peddler gangs and recovered 2,095 gram heroin, 3,962 gram hashish, 60 liters liquor and 18 gram Ice from their possession.

A public relations officer said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Meanwhile, the Kohsar, Margalla, Noon, Khanna, Koral, Kirpa, Humak, Phulgran, Nilore, Shahzad Town and Bani Gala police stations team arrested 14 drug peddlers and recovered 2,095 gram heroin,3,962 gram hashish, 60 liters liquor and 18 gram Ice from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities.

He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. "No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation'' he added.