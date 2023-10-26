14 drug peddlers netted with 15 kg charras

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 accused on recovery of over 15 kg charras and over 1000 grams Ice drug.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police managed to net a female drug peddler namely Mehreen Wahab allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students of educational institutes and recovered 1010 grams Ice from her possession.

Dhamial police netted Behroz Khan for having 2150 grams charras while Saddar Wah police held an accused namely islam for possessing 1500 grams charras.

Rattaamral police arrested Kashif with 1800 grams charras, Toqeer for having 1700 grams charras, Samad on recovery of 1449 grams charras, Sawar Khan with 1400 grams charras and Afzal for carrying 1150 grams charras.

Similarly, Bani, Gungmandi, Airport, Taxila, Saddar Baroni and Rawat police conducted raids and arrested Shehbaz, Adeel, Basharat, Mohsin, Akramullah and Waseem and recovered over 4540 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.