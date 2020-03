14 drugs peddlers arrested, 25.35 kg drugs recovered in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Fourteen drugs peddlers were arrested and huge quantity of drugs were recovered during crackdown against drugs mafia in district Attock on Saturday.

The district Police officer Attock Khalid Hamdani talking to media said that during crackdown against drugs mafia in the district, police raided at their dens based in various parts of the district and recovered collectively 25.35 kilogram of drugs and arrested as many as 11 persons for selling and peddling drugs.

He said that during crackdown, 8 kilogram chars was recovered from Akram, 2 kilogram chars was recovered from Shoaib, 1.30 kilogram chars was recovered from Ishaq,1.

10 kilogram chars was recovered from Ijaz, 1.20 kilogram chars was recovered from Massal Khan, 1.05 kilogram chars was recovered from Meer Aslam, 1.20 kilogram chars was recovered from Abdul Rasheed, 1.50 kilogram chars was recovered from Fidda, 1.20 kilogram chars was recovered from Anwar, 1.20 kilogram chars was recovered from Farman Ullah, 1.80 kilogram chars was recovered from Barkat Ullah, 1.10 kilogram chars was recovered from Mohabat Khan, 1.60 kilogram chars was recovered from Anwar and 1.10 kilogram chars was recovered from Inam Ullah. He said that separate cases have registered against the accused under narcotics act and started further investigation.