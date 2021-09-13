14 drugs pushers arrested, drugs worth of 30 million seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Malir Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 14 members of a gang involved in drugs smuggling from Balochistan to Karachi.

The police recovered drugs worth of Rs. 30 million including 70kg hashish, 4kg crystal and 1kg heroin from the arrested accused, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

The suspects, including five women, were arrested during raids in different parts of the district including Quaidabad, Sharafi Goth, Steel Town, Sukhan and Malir City.

Peddlers from different parts of the city used to buy drugs from arrested suspects. Peddlers have been identified and would be arrested soon.

Arrested accused include Sajjad Shah, Javed Shah, Syed Imran, Noman, Ghulam Murtaza, Isha, Alia, Muhammad Khan, Zeba, Sassui, Rozina, Shabana, Anwar Sheikh and Dur Muhammad.

A main dealer in Balochistan has been identified and a team has been formed to arrest the accused.

The police were also investigating into where the money earned through drug trafficking is being used, because in past, drug trafficking groups have been funding banned organizations.

A series of raids are also underway in Karachi on the identification of the arrested accused.