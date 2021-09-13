UrduPoint.com

14 Drugs Pushers Arrested, Drugs Worth Of 30 Million Seized

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

14 drugs pushers arrested, drugs worth of 30 million seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Malir Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 14 members of a gang involved in drugs smuggling from Balochistan to Karachi.

The police recovered drugs worth of Rs. 30 million including 70kg hashish, 4kg crystal and 1kg heroin from the arrested accused, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

The suspects, including five women, were arrested during raids in different parts of the district including Quaidabad, Sharafi Goth, Steel Town, Sukhan and Malir City.

Peddlers from different parts of the city used to buy drugs from arrested suspects. Peddlers have been identified and would be arrested soon.

Arrested accused include Sajjad Shah, Javed Shah, Syed Imran, Noman, Ghulam Murtaza, Isha, Alia, Muhammad Khan, Zeba, Sassui, Rozina, Shabana, Anwar Sheikh and Dur Muhammad.

A main dealer in Balochistan has been identified and a team has been formed to arrest the accused.

The police were also investigating into where the money earned through drug trafficking is being used, because in past, drug trafficking groups have been funding banned organizations.

A series of raids are also underway in Karachi on the identification of the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Police Drugs Buy Malir Money Women From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

22 minutes ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

33 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

37 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

52 minutes ago
 Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes tria ..

Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes trial

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.