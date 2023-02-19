14 dumper drivers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Police arrested 14 dumper drivers for not possessing driving licenses and recklessly driving during the last week.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the traffic police took action against those dumper drivers who were not possessing driving licence and rash driving on roads.

The DPO Sargodha said that strict action would be taken against drivers for violation oftraffic rules on daily basis, police sources said here on Sunday.