14 eateries fined Rs 216,000 over violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams penalised 14 food points with Rs 216,000 cumulative fine over violations while inspecting 20 eateries in Moon Market Iqbal Town here on Saturday.

PFA asked six food business operators to improve the hygienic condition by serving improvement notices.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that fine was imposed due to using dirty freezers and rusty vessels, poor storage system, an abundance of insects and worst condition of hygiene.

Further, milk and meat were preserved together in a smelly freezer, he added.

He urged the food business operators should work according to the rules prescribed by the Punjab Food Authority. He said the PFA's food safety teams were always active in the field to eliminate adulteration and counterfeiters from Punjab. He said the PFA was taking action under a zero tolerance policy against those who sell substandard food during Ramadan.