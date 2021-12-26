14 electricity feeders tripped off due to rain

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) ::Just after the start of first winter's rain, as many as 14 electricity feeders have been tripped off due to rain.

The city dwellers faced difficulties in their routine lives due to 12-hour long load-shedding. The electricity of seven feeders have been restored by PESCO's employees after 7-hour's efforts while seven feeders are out of order till filling of this report.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister, Ali Ameen in his audio message urged people for patience and sought a video of those areas where unscheduled load-shedding is carried out.

He said that WAPDA authorities have pledged to provide uninterrupted electricity to masses.

Ali Ameen directed all the employees of PESCO and WAPDA to take solid measures to ensure uninterrupted power throughout the district. He also warned for stern action against those responsible for unscheduled power load-shedding.