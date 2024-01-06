14 environmental samples tested positive for poliovirus

Fourteen environmental samples have tested positive for wild poliovirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Fourteen environmental samples have tested positive for wild poliovirus in the country.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the virus was isolated from three sewage samples.

These samples were collected between December 4 and 13 from Peshawar, two from Hyderabad, two from Karachi East, and one sample each from Karachi Central, Karachi Keamari, Karachi West, Sukkur, Quetta, Kohat and Islamabad.

He said that only regular immunization can protect children from poliovirus.

He urged parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every polio vaccination campaign.