UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'14 Facilities To Be Provided To People Under A Roof'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:46 PM

'14 facilities to be provided to people under a roof'

Fourteen facilities will be provided to citizens under a roof of police Khidmat Markaz in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Fourteen facilities will be provided to citizens under a roof of police Khidmat Markaz in Mianwali.

This was stated by Regional police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kousar while addressing an opening ceremony of Police Khidmat Markaz at Harnoli on Tuesday.

The RPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar said that different facilities including registration of rent agreement, report of missing documents, report of women torture, police Character certificate, Learner License, International Driving License, registration of an employee, registration of vehicles, Crime Reports, copy of FIR, General police verification, renewals of driving licenses, report of missing children and Medico legal certificate will be provided to citizens under a roof.

Earlier, the people had to cover 30 kilometer journey to Katcha Pakka Morh or Mianwali to get these facilities, he said.

Besides, controlling crimes, the Punjab police was strugglingto facilitate the citizens at police stations, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rent Vehicles Mianwali Women FIR Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

10 minutes ago

Two-year boy dies of Polio in Lahore

12 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

49 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes to the skies with inaug ..

49 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

1 hour ago

Oman announces 1,389 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.