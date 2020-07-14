'14 facilities to be provided to people under a roof'

Fourteen facilities will be provided to citizens under a roof of police Khidmat Markaz in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Fourteen facilities will be provided to citizens under a roof of police Khidmat Markaz in Mianwali.

This was stated by Regional police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kousar while addressing an opening ceremony of Police Khidmat Markaz at Harnoli on Tuesday.

The RPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar said that different facilities including registration of rent agreement, report of missing documents, report of women torture, police Character certificate, Learner License, International Driving License, registration of an employee, registration of vehicles, Crime Reports, copy of FIR, General police verification, renewals of driving licenses, report of missing children and Medico legal certificate will be provided to citizens under a roof.

Earlier, the people had to cover 30 kilometer journey to Katcha Pakka Morh or Mianwali to get these facilities, he said.

Besides, controlling crimes, the Punjab police was strugglingto facilitate the citizens at police stations, he added.