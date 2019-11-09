UrduPoint.com
14 Female Police Officials Suspended In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 01:11 PM

14 female police officials suspended in Faisalabad

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza Bukhari has suspended 14 female officials including Station House Officer (SHO) of Women police station on charge of their absence from meeting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza Bukhari has suspended 14 female officials including Station House Officer (SHO) of Women police station on charge of their absence from meeting.

Police spokesman here on Saturday said that the SSP Operations had called a meeting on November 04 and directed the SHO Women police station Ishrat Rasheed to ensure presence of her all subordinates in the meeting but 13 cops were absent from the meeting.

The SSP Operations initiated an inquiry against the absentees and found them guilty. Therefore, the SSP Operations suspended 14 officials including SHO Women police station. Among other suspendees include Shomaila Zafar, Bushra Akhtar, Zaibun Nisa, Shafqat Muneer, Tayyabah Tahira, Fazeelat, Aneeqa Khalid, Mubasshara Faheem, Samreen Iqbal, Salma Asghar, Nazia Maqbool, Naila Kausar and Robina Yasmeen. Further action against them is under progress.

