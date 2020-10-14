14 fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs 9,200 on 14 shopkeepers over profiteering on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the price control magistrate along with his team checked prices of daily use commodities in various area of the city and found 14 shopkeepers involved in overcharging.

The magistrate imposed a fine of Rs 9,200 on them.