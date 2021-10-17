14 FIRs registered against shopkeepers involved in profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :In its drive against profiteers, the Rawalpindi district administration registered FIRs against 14 shopkeepers as well imposed fine worth Rs 110,000 for violation of the price control act.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner, Taxila sealed one shop during price checking activity and registered 14 FIRs against violators as they were involved in selling flour and sugar at high rates.

The AC also imposed Rs 110,000 fine on different shopkeepers who were charging rates from the citizens against the official price list.