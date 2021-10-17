UrduPoint.com

14 FIRs Registered Against Shopkeepers Involved In Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

14 FIRs registered against shopkeepers involved in profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :In its drive against profiteers, the Rawalpindi district administration registered FIRs against 14 shopkeepers as well imposed fine worth Rs 110,000 for violation of the price control act.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner, Taxila sealed one shop during price checking activity and registered 14 FIRs against violators as they were involved in selling flour and sugar at high rates.

The AC also imposed Rs 110,000 fine on different shopkeepers who were charging rates from the citizens against the official price list.

Related Topics

Fine Rawalpindi Price Taxila From Flour

Recent Stories

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to unders ..

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detec ..

12 minutes ago
 T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl first

29 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotlan ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

41 minutes ago
 Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support ..

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support education in Iraq&#039;s Kurd ..

42 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match ..

T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match by 10 wickets

49 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.