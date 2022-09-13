14 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed a fine on 14 food points in the division.

According to PFA officials, teams headed by Additional Director (operation) Muhammad Umar Farooq conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and imposed Rs 167,000 fine on 14 shopkeepers over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the team discarded 600-litre water and 19-litre expired cold drinkswhile notices were issued to 89 owners for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.