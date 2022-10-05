14 food outlets fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed a fine on 14 food points in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and imposed Rs 286,000 fine on 14 shopkeepers over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration in the division.

Meanwhile, the team wasted 310-litre adulterated milk ,35-kg Chinese salt, 20-kg expiredspices,10-kg adulterated ice cream, 8-kg Khoya, and 5-kg sweets while notices wereissued to 135 owners for selling sub-standard foods.