14 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fines on 14 food points over various violations in the division.

The PFA teams headed by Deputy Director Operation Muhammad Shehbaz Sarwar raided various hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposedfine of Rs 113,000 on 14 shopkeepers over poor cleanliness arrangements, substandardstorage and adulteration, says a news release.