14 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed a fine on 14 food points over violation in the division.

According to PFA officials, teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and imposed Rs 132,000 fine on 14 shopkeepers over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile,the PFA team also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on two milk suppliers for adulteration.

The team also wasted 110-litre milk while notices were issued to 77 owners for sellingsub-standard and hygienic foods.